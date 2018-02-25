 restaurant Archives - Good News Network
McDonald’s is Finally Ditching One of the Worst Offenders of the Environment

Business

Dunkin’ Donuts to Eliminate Foam Cups in Stores Worldwide Within Two Years

Business

Scientists Find Chemical That Regrows Hair at Record Rate – And it Happens to Be in McDonald’s Fries

Science

Heartfelt Letter From 5-Year-old Causes Restaurant Chain to Swap Plastic Straws for Paper

Kids

The Last Straw: California is the Latest to Take Action on Single-Use Plastic Straws

Environment

Waiter Fights Back Tears When Repeat Customer Calls Him Outside to Hand Over Keys to a Car

Inspiring

Burger King Drive-thru Worker Goes Viral After Helping Diabetic Woman

Inspiring
Tim Hortons coffee sign by Iguanasan-CC-Flickr

Coffee and a Muffin at Restaurant Drive-thru Saves a Stranger’s Life

Inspiring

When Guy Sees Napping Restaurant Cook, He Lets Them Sleep and Prepares, Pays For His Own Meal

Laughs

Watch Restaurant Worker Cut Up Food for Veteran With Injured Hand

Inspiring

Pizza Hut Workers Use Kayaks to Deliver Free Pies During Disaster

Heroes

Grandparents Get Jet Ski Rescue After Calling Chick-Fil-A For Help

Heroes

Chinese Man Treats 5,000 People to Noodles After Ring is Recovered

Inspiring

Starbucks is Giving Away Free Drinks Today For an Hour

Business

Community Buys a Drink for 999 First Responders in Manchester to Say Thanks

Inspiring

Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins to Remove Artificial Coloring

Business

Watch Hearing-impaired Coworker Surprised by Special Birthday Song

Inspiring

When Senior Loses Memory at Dinner, Cops Sit Down to be Her Dates

Inspiring

Man With Down Syndrome Completes 33 Years of Dedicated Service in Fast Food

Inspiring

Man Buys Ice Cream For So Many Strangers, Bill Stretches 7 Feet

Inspiring
