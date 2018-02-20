 Robotics Archives - Good News Network
Tabletop Robotic Arm Reduces Language Barrier, Turns Speech into Sign Language

Can Online Bots Build Peace?

Lifeguards Were Just Learning to Use New Rescue Drone When They Saved Boys Trapped at Sea

High-Tech Companion Aims to Fight Isolation Amongst the Elderly

Watch 85-Year-old Italian Grandmother Hilariously Learn to Use Google Home: ‘Hey, Goo-goo’

Star Wars-Inspired Bionic Hand Allows Amputee to Play the Piano For First Time in 5 Years

Siri Sends Amusing Text to Guy’s Wife When He Starts Playing the Trombone

Artificial Intelligence Can Now Recognize Suicidal Signs on the Internet

Inspired by Origami, Scientists Build Artificial Muscle That Lifts 1,000 Times its Own Weight

Lost Senior With Dementia Found in Cornfield, Thanks to Police Drone

Get the Perfect Revenge on Scammers By Forwarding Their Emails to This AI Robot

Scientist Trains AI to Generate Halloween Costumes Ideas, and Some Are Pretty Good

White House Intervenes to Grant Rejected Afghan Girls Entry to U.S. for Robotics Contest

Lost Hikers Rescued in Record Amount of Time, Thanks to Drone

Drone Photographer Warns Surfers of Shark Circling Beneath Them

Now You Can Speak 80 Languages at the Touch of a Button

Drones Offer Groundbreaking New Protection for Wandering Elephants

Watch Quartet of Paralyzed Musicians Play Music With Only Their Minds

3D Printed Organ-On-a-Chip May Replace Animal Testing

Revolutionary Crowdfunded Drone Could Destroy All Land Mines in 10 Years

