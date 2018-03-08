 Role Model Archives - Good News Network
Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 5 Badass Women in Science

Inspiring

Street Fighter is Giving Back: 14-0, The Inspiring Story of UFC’s Brian Ortega – Hispanic Athlete of the Year

Sports

12-Year-Old Prodigy Plays 44 Instruments, With Goal of 100 by Year’s End… Can you even name 100?

Kids

When School Places Ad For Male Mentors, They’re Overwhelmed by ‘Volunteer Dad’ Responses

Inspiring

Man Turns Abandoned Milwaukee Shopping Mall Into Winter Wonderland For 100 Kids

Inspiring

You Can Now Get a Daily Dose of App-iness From the Dalai Lama on Your Phone

Religion

Here are 7 Ways That Titans of Business Rise to Success

Good Business

How To Add 100 Years To Your Life

Good Life

Santa With Autism is Making Sure That No Child is Missing Out

Inspiring

First Ever Hijab-Wearing Barbie Honors American Olympian

Inspiring

When Girl Writes Poem About the Eiffel Tower, the French President Responds With One of His Own

Arts & Leisure

Taylor Swift Finds Bullied Teen Online Covering Her Songs So She Invites Him Over To Her House

Celebrities

Girl Exits Line For Player’s Autographs to Ask Female Soldier For Hers Instead

Kids

Celebrity Responds to Internet Bully by Offering Modeling Gig to Plus Sized Woman

Celebrities

Calif. Homeless Service Restores Dignity With Work and Volunteerism

Heroes

Mom Finally Gets College Degree- And Surprise From Her Soldier Son

Inspiring

High School Track Coach Reports Error That Leads To Loss Of State Title

Sports

Wow! Daughter Surprises Mom Who Inspired Her to Lose 140 Pounds

Inspiring
Principal was once janitor-CBSvid

After 27 Years a Janitor, Man Becomes School’s Principal

Inspiring
Adam Goodes 2012 Grand Final - by Timellis09 - CC

Indigenous Athlete is Australian of the Year for Anti-racism, Youth Work

Heroes
