Swimming Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Celebrities
Mike Rowe Honors 82-yo For Making 800,000 Wooden Toy Cars For Kids in His Spare Time
Health
Surprise Finding Could Lead to New MS Treatments
Inspiring
Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 5 Badass Women in Science
Business
Random Company Will Pay Man’s Drunken $1,600 Uber Fare As Thank You For Not Drinking and Driving
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Swimming
Tag: Swimming
Watch Cop Who “Can’t Swim” Dive Into Freezing Waters to Save Drowning Man
Feb 20, 2018
Heroes
Want Instant Pain Relief? New Report Says You Could Go For a Swim in Cold Water
Feb 16, 2018
Health
Lifeguards Were Just Learning to Use New Rescue Drone When They Saved Boys Trapped at Sea
Jan 19, 2018
Science
Young Boy Saves 5 Lives in Just 2 Days
Sep 18, 2017
Kids
20 Years of Building a Backyard Pool Finally Pays Off—And Stuns the Neighborhood
Jul 30, 2017
Inspiring
Teen Succeeds at Making Free Sunscreen Available at Public Pools
Jul 19, 2017
Kids
80 Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Save Family Being Dragged Out to Sea By RipTide
Jul 12, 2017
Heroes
15-Year-old Immediately Saves a Life on First Day of Summer Job
Jun 14, 2017
Heroes
Shark Attack Survivor Now Volunteers at the Place Her Life Was Saved
Jun 4, 2017
Inspiring
Man Who Doesn’t Know How to Swim Rescues Drowning Boy
Mar 7, 2017
Heroes
Watch a Dozen Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Rescue Swimmers
Feb 6, 2017
Heroes
Man Plunges Under Ice 3 Times to Save Wife Trapped in Lake (Video)
Jan 22, 2017
Heroes
Device Can Repel Sharks By Creating an Electric Field Around Wearer
Aug 26, 2016
Science
Michael Phelps Gets Revenge, Wins Two Olympic Medals for Historic Tally of 21 (WATCH)
Aug 11, 2016
Celebrities
Paraplegic Inspires Everyone After Learning to Swim, Setting Records
Jul 6, 2016
Sports
She Swam for Her Life to the Greek Coast, Now Syrian Refugee is Olympic Hopeful
Mar 26, 2016
World
Heroic Diver Spends Hour Cutting Whale Loose From Fishing Line (WATCH)
Jan 24, 2016
Heroes
American Swimmer Stuns World, First to Win All These Races in Single Meet
Aug 19, 2015
Sports
SHE DID IT: Diana Nyad Completes Historic Cuba to Florida Swim
Sep 2, 2013
Sports
Hero Fisherman Saves Mate in Epic Swim Off Gold Coast
Jun 26, 2013
World
1
2
Page 1 of 2
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC