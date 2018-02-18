 Veterans Archives - Good News Network
Chance Encounter Spurs Officer to Help Buy a $2000 Chair For Vietnam Vet

Inspiring

Veteran With Heart of Gold is Surprised With $60,000 Dental Implants By Generous Dentist

Inspiring

Vietnam War Vets Unite to Build Club of Friendship With Their Former Foes

World

“Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results

Health

Man Opens Home to 89-Year-old Veteran Because ‘Family is not tied with bloodlines’

Inspiring

Holocaust Survivor Indebted to American Troops Donates $1Mil: ‘First they saved us. Then … they welcomed us’

Inspiring

When Homeless Man Helps Woman With His Last $20, She Repays Him 100-Fold

Inspiring

Veteran Bursts into Tears When Dentist Sees His Teeth and Gives $15K of Work For Free

Inspiring

For 95-Year-old Who Loves to Walk, Neighbors Along the Mile Set Out Chairs Just For Him

Inspiring

Post-9/11 Charity Started with $500, Now Has Given $150Mil to Assist Wounded Veterans

USA

Vietnam Vet With Dementia Reassured When Colonel Tells Him ‘Your duty is done’

Inspiring

Veteran With PTSD is Creating Free Tiny House Community for Others Like Him

USA

Veterans Build a Bridge For Family Who Carries Wheelchair-Bound Mom Through the Woods

Inspiring

Do You Live in One of the 50 U.S. Counties That Have Ended Veteran Homelessness?

USA

25 Deserving Families Will Have New Homes, Thanks to This Veteran

Inspiring

Why This Air Force Veteran Visited Disneyland 2,000 Days in a Row

Arts & Leisure

Smile! Thousands of Veterans Given Dental Care Free of Charge

Animals

Boy Becomes the Pied Piper of Patriotism For Thousands of Graves

Kids

Strangers Join Police Officers to Buy 95-Year-old New Air Conditioner

Heroes

Veterans Find Peace Protecting African Wildlife from Poachers

Environment
