Work Archives - Good News Network

Man Leaves Jail To Find No One Will Hire Him So He Starts Business And John Legend Lends A Hand

Celebrities

Simon (Sinek) Says: If You Want to Be a Good Leader, Make People Feel Safe

Good Business

Men on Norway’s Soccer Team Take Wage Cut So Women Players Earn Equal Pay (They Already Win More)

Sports

Mark Wahlberg Donates $1.5 Million After Pay Gap Controversy

Celebrities

Instead of Firing Illiterate Employees, Company Teaches Them How to Read

Business

This Country Just Became the First to Make It Illegal To Pay Women Less Than Men

World

Powerful Hollywood Women Strike Back, Raise $15 Million For Anti-Harassment Action Plan

Celebrities

Bus Driver Knits Personalized Hats, Scarves For Each Unique Student on Her Route

Inspiring

Good Grief: Woman Turns Office Cubicle into Snoopy’s Doghouse For the Holidays

Arts & Leisure

Single Mom Works Overtime Just So She Can Restore $500 to Homeless Man Who Was Robbed

Inspiring

Check Out the Crappy First Jobs for Elon Musk, Taylor Swift and Madonna

Celebrities

US Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.1%, Lowest in 17 Years

USA

Guys Have Rescued Over 2,000 Cats From Trees Because They ‘Just Love Cats’

Heroes

When Girl Asks For a Day Off For Dad, Google Gives Her Something Better #TBT

Business

Cardboard Sign Secures Job For Determined Unemployed Man

Inspiring

Saudi Arabia’s Next Revolution: Female Taxi Drivers

World

From Dishwasher to Millionaire, Ethiopian Refugee Achieves American Dream

Inspiring

11-Year-Old Boy Mows White House Lawn

Kids

People in High Stress Jobs Should Be Given Video Gaming Breaks, Says Research

Health

Detroit Just Hired 8,000 Youths for Summer Jobs

USA
