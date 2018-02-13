 Writing Archives - Good News Network
Why You Should Define Your Fears Instead of Your Goals

Good Life

7 Key Reasons to Journal

Good Life

Banish Anxiety in 2018: The Secret Tool You Already Have

Self-Help

Student Who Wrote About Pizza in Application is Accepted to Yale

Laughs

They’ve Been Pen Pals for 42 Years; Watch Them Meet for First Time

Inspiring

Dying Writer Pens Heartfelt Plea For Someone to Marry Her Husband

Inspiring

Nation Finally Gives Back Freedom of Press and Lifts Newspaper Ban

World

The Typewriter Project: Collecting the Subconscious Cries of a City on a Website

Arts & Leisure

Chipotle Gives $100K to Mom’s Medical Bills After Refugee’s Powerful Essay on Hunger

Business

‘I Am Odd, I Am New’: Autistic Boy Writes Breathtaking Poem About Differences

Kids

New Beatrix Potter Story Being Published 100 Yrs After it was Lost

Arts & Leisure
Neil Armstrong

Boy Gets Letter From Neil Armstrong Shortly Before Astronaut’s Death

Kids

A London Program Teaches Inner-City Kids Reading, Writing, and Reformation

World

