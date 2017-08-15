Watch Adorable Otter Jump on Boat to Befriend Dogs

This little river critter just wanted to hang out with his land-based buddies.

In a series of videos uploaded to YouTube, a persistent river otter can be seen playing with two pups on a dock.

Finally, after getting its fill of playtime, the otter hops back down the pier and into the water.

One of the men present for the adorable event can be heard exclaiming: “I’ve never seen anything like that before!”

Regardless, we can probably all agree that it is the cutest thing that we have ever seen before.

(WATCH the video below)

