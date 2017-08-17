Yellowstone Park Has a Supervolcano That Could Help Power America’s Future

EDITOR’S NOTE: We wanted to bring you this compelling story via iCopyright, but have no control over their ads. Please scroll past them, and know GNN would not choose to earn money from such content… Thank you.

Electric cars and smartphones of the future could be powered by supervolcanoes like Yellowstone after scientists discovered that ancient deposits within them contain huge reservoirs of lithium—a chemical element used to make lithium-ore batteries, supplies of which are increasingly dwindling. Lithium, a soft white metal first discovered in 1817 by Johan August Arfvedson, has become widely…

Power Up With Positivity: Click To Share – Photo by Ken Lane, CC