25-Year-Old 911 Operator Meets Baby She Helped Deliver By Phone

At Katie Farber’s young age of just 25 years old, she effortlessly kept a cool head while helping a distressed husband deliver his child.

The 911 operator was persevering through her seventh shift as an emergency operator when a soon-to-be father called saying that his wife was in labor.

RELATED: Mom Adopts Hospice Babies No One Else Wants

Katie gave clear and concise instructions on how to deliver the child. It was two minutes after the young baby boy was successfully birthed that paramedics arrived.

Three weeks later, Katie was introduced to the adorable little boy whom she helped deliver.

(WATCH the sweet video below)

Click To Share This Inspiring Story With Your Friends