3 Pups Rescued From Hotel Rubble Offer Hope for Firefighters (LOOK)

These three adorable Abruzzo sheepdogs were rescued from the rubble of a hotel five days after it was engulfed by an avalanche in Central Italy.

 

The pups have given hope to the fire department that there will be more air pockets protecting survivors within the rubble of Hotel Rigopiano.

 

The dogs were immediately taken to a veterinarian to be checked over and verified as healthy.

 

The avalanche came after several earthquakes struck the surrounding area of Abruzzo. Though there is extensive damage already done, nine hotel guests have already been found and rescued.

(WATCH the video below)

 

