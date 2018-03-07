 Rescue Archives - Good News Network
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy

Animals

Man Uses His Jeep to Save Two People Trapped by Burning Car

Heroes

Watch Dramatic Moment When Woman Decides to March into Frozen Lake to Rescue Stranger’s Dog

Heroes

Woman Prevents Girl’s Kidnapping by Pretending to be Her Mother

Heroes

When Man Suddenly Collapses, People Line Up For 96-Minute CPR Marathon to Save Him

Heroes

Dog Found Tied to Tree With a Note is Adopted: “She tried to find me a home but nobody would take me”

Animals

Watch Cop Who “Can’t Swim” Dive Into Freezing Waters to Save Drowning Man

Heroes

2 Teenage Girls Saved From Abduction by Airline Employee Whose Name is ‘Miracle’

Heroes

Actor Luke Wilson Saves Woman in Car Crash By Crawling in Through the Trunk

Celebrities

Dog Leads Confused Owner To Missing Elderly Woman Knee-Deep In Dark Pond Water

Animals

All 955 Gold Miners Who Were Trapped Underground Have Been Rescued

World

Humans Don’t Know What These Dogs Are Doing Until They Find Confused Senior Shivering in the Snow

Animals

‘Miracle on 85th Street’: How a Huge Dog Saved My Child’s Life

Animals

Lifeguards Were Just Learning to Use New Rescue Drone When They Saved Boys Trapped at Sea

Science

Watch Firefighter Catch Toddler Tossed From Balcony During Fire

Heroes

Officer Who Punched Through Ice Reunites With Boy He Rescued, Gives Him Special Memento

Inspiring

Watch Compassionate Snowmobilers Free a Helpless Moose From Neck Deep Snow (Video FIXED)

Heroes

Watch Residents Rush to Save Citizen Trapped in Burning Bus

Heroes

Watch Whale Reportedly Protect Diver From Nearby Shark

Animals

Nepal’s Last Dancing Bears Have Been Rescued

Animals
