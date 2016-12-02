Black Santa is Coming to the Mall of America For 1st Time
Ho ho ho, Saint Nicholas is here to spread racial diversity – and Christmas cheer!
For the first time in history, the Mall of America in Twin Cities, Minnesota will host a black Santa Claus, played by Larry Jefferson.
VIDEO: Bearded Walmart Shopper Is Mistaken for Santa, Plays Along For Tot
“It gives [kids] something to identity with, but Santa is still just Santa,” Jefferson said in the video below. “Just Saturday, I was doing an event, and one child said, ‘Santa, you’re brown,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I am, but Santa comes in many different colors.’ He said, ‘Oh,’ so I gave him a candy cane, he ran off with other kids.”
(WATCH the video below)
Deck The Halls With This Story: Click To Share