Good News in History, March 24

80 years ago on this day, the National Gallery of Art was established through a gift from financier, public servant, and art collector Andrew W. Mellon in the year of his death. It is a free museum located on the National Mall in Washington, DC, with the distinction of displaying the only painting by Leonardo da Vinci in the western hemisphere (1937)

MORE Good News on This Date:

Canada extended to black citizens the right to vote –128 years before the U.S. did the same in 1965 (1837)

John D Rockefeller Jr. donated the NYC East River site to the United Nations (1947)

Also on this day, the late-actor Steve McQueen was born in Indiana. Interesting to note that on his 14th birthday, across the ocean, 76 Allied prisoners of World War II began breaking out of a Nazi German camp in Poland through secretly-dug tunnels, an event he would later help bring to life in the epic 1963 film, The Great Escape. (1930)

