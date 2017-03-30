Good News in History, March 30

50 years ago today, Michael Cooper photographed the cover for the Beatles masterpiece, Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band. British ‘pop’ artist Peter Blake and his wife were hired by art director Robert Fraser to create more than 70 life-sized cut-out figures of Beatle heroes for the famous collage, including Edgar Allen Poe, Fred Astaire, Carl Jung, Lenny Bruce, Dylan Thomas, Karl Marx, H.G. Wells, Laurel and Hardy, Lewis Caroll, Tony Curtis, one-time Beatle bassist, Stuart Sutcliffe, and — at George’s request — a number of Indian gurus. WATCH a video about the photo shoot with tantalizing details… (1967)

People found clues in the album art to their ‘Paul-is-Dead’ theory, and a flower delivery boy wanted to help and was given a creative mission. (Read more the making of this historic cover at Wikipedia.)

MORE Good News on this Date in History:

Vincent van Gogh , the Dutch Impressionist artist, was born (1853)

, the Dutch artist, was born (1853) The 15th Amendment passed in the US, guaranteeing the right to vote regardless of race (1870) – It would be fifty more years until women were granted the same right.

passed in the US, guaranteeing the right to vote regardless of race (1870) – Albert Einstein announced his revised Unified Field Theory (1953)

announced his revised Unified Field Theory (1953) The Yonge Street subway line opened in Toronto — the first subway in Canada (1954)

The first Gay Rights Parade was held in Michigan (1979)

Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers sold for a record $39.7 million (coincidentally, on the anniversary of his 1853 birth), despite the painter only selling a single canvas during his lifetime (1987)

sold for a record $39.7 million (coincidentally, on the anniversary of his 1853 birth), despite the painter only selling a single canvas during his lifetime (1987) Myanmar’s first democratically-elected president in more than 50 years was sworn in, after the National League of Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, won the November general election (2016)

On this day in 1909, the Queensboro Bridge in New York City, also known as the 59th Street Bridge, opened, linking Manhattan and Queens. No tolls are charged on the two-level double cantilever bridge, which includes a pedestrian walkway and bicycle path and is designated as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. Designed by Leffert L. Buck and Henry Hornbostel, the bridge underwent a major renovation that was completed in 2012. (Click to enlarge photo, by Simsala111, CC)

And, Happy 72th Birthday to Eric Clapton, the blues-rock musician, singer, and songwriter who Rolling Stone magazine named the second greatest guitar player of all-time. The British rocker, born in 1945, was a founding member of the Yardbirds, Derek and the Dominos, and Cream and produced hits like “Layla,” “Crossroads,” and “Let It Rain.“ He survived heroin addiction to launch a successful solo career and open his own recovery center for addicts in Antigua, called the Crossroads Centre. (Photo by Majvdl, CC)