Good News in History, August 28

53 years ago on this day, Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech envisioning racial harmony. During the March on Washington D.C. for Jobs and Freedom, he called on people to judge each other by the “content of their character.” 250,000 attended the rally and watched him on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. WATCH this famous portion of the speech… (1963)

King described his dreams for freedom and equality which arose in a land of slavery and hatred. Journalist Jon Meacham wrote, “With a single phrase, Martin Luther King Jr. joined Jefferson and Lincoln in the ranks of men who’ve shaped modern America”.

MORE Good News On This Day:

Scientific American magazine published its first issue (1845)

Motown released what would be its first number one hit, "Please Mr. Postman" by The Marvelettes (1961)

25 years ago, Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union (1991)

Pakistan's legislative house, the National Assembly, passed a constitutional amendment to make the "Qur'an and Sunnah" the "supreme law" but the bill was defeated in the Senate (1998)

Happy Birthday to Florence Welch, the English indie rock leader of Florence + the Machine, who turns 30.

MLK photo by Bob Adelman