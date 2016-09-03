Good News in History, September 3

Happy Birthday to Shaun White who turns 30 years old today. The champion snowboarder / skateboarder who underwent two open-heart surgeries before the age of one was the first person to compete in and win both the Summer and Winter X Games in two different sports–including historic wins four years in a row. In both the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics he brought home the gold in the snowboard halfpipe event and won hearts worldwide with his flowing red hair and broad smile. WATCH his perfect 100 point run in Superpipe… (1986)

White cut his long hair three years ago and today is looking forward to competing for another a gold medal in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018. (Photo by Gina Hughes, CC)

MORE Good News on this Day:

San Marino , one of the smallest nations in the world and the world’s oldest republic still in existence, was founded by Saint Marinus (301 AD)

The United States won independence from Britain when the American colonists and British officials signed the Treaty of Paris to end the Revolutionary War (1783)

The King's Speech of George VI was broadcast to the people of Britain immediately after that country's Declaration of War against Germany (1939)

Officials opened the Trans-Canada Highway, which stretched over 4800 miles from coast to coast (1962)

Viking 2 landed on Mars; to shoot the first close-up, color photos of planet's surface (1976)

Pope John Paul I, beloved for his outreach, compassion, and more modern outlook, was installed as the 264th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church (1978)

China and Russia ended their Cold War hatred and pledged they would no longer target nuclear missiles at each other (1994)

The leaders of divided Cyprus entered direct peace negotiations aimed at ending the 34-year-old division of the island (2008)

And on this day in 1838, dressed in a sailor’s uniform and carrying identification papers provided by a Free Black seaman, the future abolitionist Frederick Douglass boarded a train in Maryland on his way to freedom from slavery. Age 20 at the time, he went on to become a great orator, writer, and statesman. Known for his incisive antislavery writings and speeches, he stood as a living counter-example to slaveholders’ arguments that slaves lacked the intellectual capacity to function as independent American citizens. (Watch a video below)