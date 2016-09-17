Good News in History September 17

On this date five years ago, the Occupy Wall Street movement began in Zuccotti Park, in the heart of New York’s financial district. Within weeks, encampments sprang up around the world to join the protest against social and economic inequality for “the 99 percent”. Did you know that some positive direct action did result? (2011)

More Good News on this date:

The U.S. Constitution was completed and signed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1787)

was completed and signed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1787) Ken Kesey was born, the American author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and member of the psychedelic literary posse, the Merry Pranksters (1935-2001)

was born, the American author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and (1935-2001) 40 years ago today, the first Space Shuttle, Enterprise , was unveiled by NASA –with the cast of TV’s Star Trek present–after a write-in campaign succeeded in changing the name from Constitution (1976)

, was unveiled by –with the cast of TV’s present–after a write-in campaign succeeded in changing the name from (1976) Vanessa Williams was crowned the first black Miss America (1983)

was crowned the first black Miss America (1983) The Camp David Accords were signed by Israel and Egypt (1978)

were signed by Israel and Egypt (1978) North Korea, South Korea, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Micronesia joined the United Nations (1991

(1991 The last Russian troops departed from Poland (1993)

(1993) Heather Whitestone of Alabama became the first deaf woman crowned as Miss America (1994)

of Alabama became the first deaf woman crowned as Miss America (1994) Northern Ireland ‘s main Protestant party joined peace talks, bringing together all players for the first time (1997)

‘s main Protestant party joined peace talks, bringing together all players for the first time (1997) President Clinton lifted 50-year restrictions on trade, travel & banking with North Korea (1999)

And, Happy Birthday to legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson, who won an amazing eleven National Basketball titles as a coach: six with Michael Jordan the Chicago Bulls and five with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. (1945)

–Occupy Wall Street Photo by John St John Photography (CC)