Good News in History, November 7

Happy Birthday to Joni Mitchell who turns 73 years old today. The Canadian singer-songwriter and painter is one of the most influential female musicians of the late 20th century. Her many hit songs include ”Both Sides Now,” “Chelsea Morning,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case of You,” “River,” “California,” and “Free Man in Paris” –all recorded before she was 32. Her distinctive open-tuned guitar was prompted by her childhood bout with polio which left her fingers affected. Joni said the improvised tuning freed her— it was “a tool to break free of standard approaches to harmony and structure” in her songwriting. She reappeared in public in August for the first time after a 2015 brain aneurysm. SEE the photo… (1943)

Her good friends recently reported that she is still attending physical therapy four times a week, and she is most importantly, painting again, making good progress.” Her rare public appearance came Aug. 20, when she showed up in L.A. for a Chick Corea concert. Wearing a wide brimmed black hat and dress, Joni socialized with pals Chick and Herbie Hancock and seemed in high spirits. “Joni still loves music,” a friend reported. “Being invited out for a night of jazz and seeing old friends was just too good for her to pass up.” Plus, she wanted “to show people, ‘’Hey, I’m doing OK.’”

