Good News in History, November 7
Happy Birthday to Joni Mitchell who turns 73 years old today. The Canadian singer-songwriter and painter is one of the most influential female musicians of the late 20th century. Her many hit songs include ”Both Sides Now,” “Chelsea Morning,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case of You,” “River,” “California,” and “Free Man in Paris” –all recorded before she was 32. Her distinctive open-tuned guitar was prompted by her childhood bout with polio which left her fingers affected. Joni said the improvised tuning freed her— it was “a tool to break free of standard approaches to harmony and structure” in her songwriting. She reappeared in public in August for the first time after a 2015 brain aneurysm. SEE the photo… (1943)
Her good friends recently reported that she is still attending physical therapy four times a week, and she is most importantly, painting again, making good progress.” Her rare public appearance came Aug. 20, when she showed up in L.A. for a Chick Corea concert. Wearing a wide brimmed black hat and dress, Joni socialized with pals Chick and Herbie Hancock and seemed in high spirits. “Joni still loves music,” a friend reported. “Being invited out for a night of jazz and seeing old friends was just too good for her to pass up.” Plus, she wanted “to show people, ‘’Hey, I’m doing OK.’”
(Wish her a happy birthday at WeLoveYouJoni.com – Photos from JoniMitchell.com)
More Good News on this Date:
- The London Gazette, the oldest surviving journal, was first published (1665)
- US President Lyndon Johnson signed a bill establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (1967)
- Congress overrode President Nixon’s veto of the War Powers Resolution to limit presidential power to wage war without congressional approval (1973)
- Doug Wilder in Virginia became the first elected African-American governor in US history and David Dinkins became the first African-American mayor of New York City (1989)
- Mary Robinson became the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland (1990)
- Hillary Rodham Clinton was elected to the United States Senate, becoming the first former First Lady to win public office in the United States (2000)
- Nancy Pelosi became the first woman speaker of the house in United States history, third in line to the president (2006)
- Keith Ellison, a Democrat from Minnesota, became the first Muslim elected to Congress (2006)
- Wisconsin voted to elect Tammy Baldwin to become the country’s first openly gay U.S. senator, by a margin of 51-46 (2012)
