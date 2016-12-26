Good News in History, December 26

225 years ago on this date, English mathematician, inventor and mechanical engineer, Charles Babbage was born. Considered to be a “father of the computer” Babbage originated the concept of a programmable computer. Pre-eminent among polymaths of his century, he invented the first mechanical calculating machine that eventually led to more complex designs. (1791)



MORE Good News on this Date:

George Washington’s first victory over the British troops came quickly, after he led 2,400 troops, 18 cannons and 75 horses through sleeting and rain across the Delaware river in darkness for a surprise attack in Trenton (1776)

The benefit Concerts for the People of Kampuchea, organized by Paul McCartney and Kurt Waldheim to raise money for the victims of Pol Pot's regime in Cambodia, kicked off in London featuring Queen, the Clash, The Pretenders, The Who, Elvis Costello, Wings (1979)

People are celebrating around the world today: Boxing Day, the second day of Christmas; St. Stephen’s Day; and, in South Africa, The Day of Goodwill – a public holiday. Also, Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of West African heritage in the Americas, begins today and runs through January 1, culminating in a feast and gift-giving.

Also, Happy Birthday to actor Jared Leto who turns 45 years old today.