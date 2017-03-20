Good News in History, March 20

Today is the first day of spring for everyone living in the Northern Hemisphere; the vernal equinox, after which every day has a little more sunlight than the day before. It is also a great date for celebrating the fiftth annual UN-endorsed International Day of Happiness.

MORE Good News on this Day:

  • The slavery novel, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, was published (1852)
  • The United States Senate ratified a peace treaty with Japan (1952)
  • Tunisia gained independence from France (1956)
  • John Lennon married Yoko Ono “in Gibraltar near Spain” (1969)
  • Libby Riddles became the first woman to win the 1,135-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (1985)
  • The AIDS drug AZT became the first US-approved treatment for HIV to significantly altered the course of the illness, and end the notion that HIV/AIDS is a death sentence (1987)
  • 22 states’ attorneys settled a lawsuit against the U.S. tobacco industry, whose officials admitted marketing cigarettes to teenagers and agreed to warn on every pack that smoking is addictive (1997)
  • Bertrand Piccard of Switzerland and Brian Jones of Britain completed the first nonstop hot-air balloon voyage around the world (1999)
  • After years of Cold War tension, President Barack Obama became first US president to visit Cuba since 1928, further instilling diplomacy between the two countries (2016)

And on this day in 1916, Albert Einstein published his “General Theory of Relativity” with a German scientific journal. After wrestling with it for nearly a decade, he finally provided the answer to a scientific problem about the relationships between space, time, matter, energy and gravity, and totally changed Newtonian physics in the process. As a consequence of Einstein’s equations, it became clear that time and space comprise a single continuum, whose shape can be bent or warped by gravitation. (Read more)

