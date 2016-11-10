Golden Eagle Numbers Bounce Back to Historic New Levels News

Though the golden eagle population of the UK was dangerously dwindling, a recent survey has reported that the bird’s numbers have bounced back to historic new levels.

The RSPB and the Scottish National heritage have given the species a “favorable conservation status”.

“The golden eagle is a magnificent bird and it is extremely heartening to see a rise in the number of this iconic species in our skies,” said Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham. “The successes have been down to partnership work and this is continuing with the South of Scotland Golden Eagle project, which aims to boost populations even further.”

