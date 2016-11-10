Golden Eagle Numbers Bounce Back to Historic New Levels

Though the golden eagle population of the UK was dangerously dwindling, a recent survey has reported that the bird’s numbers have bounced back to historic new levels.

RSPB Scotland says that when the last survey was taken in 2003, there had been a huge jump since 1992, from 20 breeding pairs to 442. Now there has been a 15% increase to 508, making Scotland the home of the UK’s entire population of golden eagles.

The RSPB and the Scottish National heritage have given the species a “favorable conservation status”.

“The golden eagle is a magnificent bird and it is extremely heartening to see a rise in the number of this iconic species in our skies,” said Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham. “The successes have been down to partnership work and this is continuing with the South of Scotland Golden Eagle project, which aims to boost populations even further.”

