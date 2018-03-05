NewsCred Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: NewsCred
Australia May Become First Country to Eliminate Cervical Cancer – Rate Drops From 22% to 1%
Mar 5, 2018
Health
Nicole Kidman Surprises Bus Full of Tourists on Her Way to the Oscars
Mar 5, 2018
Celebrities
New Budget Gives Teens Free Access to National Parks in Canada Permanently
Mar 4, 2018
World
Less-Adopted Black Cats Have More Suitors Thanks to New Marvel Movie
Mar 1, 2018
USA
Grocery Store Unveils World’s First Plastic-Free Aisle
Feb 28, 2018
World
Before They Went on Strike, Teachers Packed Lunches to Make Sure Kids Wouldn’t Miss a Meal
Feb 28, 2018
USA
Basketball Star Purposefully Misses Free Throw So Player Stays in History Books After Untimely Death
Feb 27, 2018
Sports
McDonald’s is Finally Ditching One of the Worst Offenders of the Environment
Feb 25, 2018
Business
When Teens Are Asked to do Something Kind, They Write 5,100 Notes to Uplift Every Student in School
Feb 24, 2018
Kids
Scientists Create World’s First Zero-Emission Solar Fuel Reactor That Works at Night
Feb 23, 2018
Environment
Watch Two Kids Disguised as One Tall Man in Trench Coat Try to Get in to See ‘Black Panther’
Feb 19, 2018
Laughs
Hear the World’s Greatest Voices Read the World’s Greatest Letters
Feb 16, 2018
Celebrities
Women Encircle a Crying Mom Whose Toddler Was Having a Meltdown at the Airport
Feb 15, 2018
Inspiring
Why Germany is Making it Free to Ride Buses and Trains in 5 Cities
Feb 14, 2018
World
Seattle to Vacate and Dismiss Old Marijuana Charges Following California’s Lead
Feb 12, 2018
USA
‘Kate Winslet Saved My Life’—Now Cancer-Free, Young Mom Can Raise Her Baby, Thanks to Kate and DiCaprio
Feb 11, 2018
Celebrities
China is Reassigning 60,000 Troops to Plant Trees
Feb 7, 2018
World
Watch Drake Surprise College Student With $50K Tuition After He Reads Her Essay
Feb 7, 2018
Celebrities
Heartfelt Letter From 5-Year-old Causes Restaurant Chain to Swap Plastic Straws for Paper
Feb 5, 2018
Kids
Men on Norway’s Soccer Team Take Wage Cut So Women Players Earn Equal Pay (They Already Win More)
Feb 4, 2018
Sports
1
2
3
...
87
Page 1 of 87
