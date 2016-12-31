Heroic Man Punches a Cougar in the Face to Protect Dogs Uplift

Will Gibb didn’t know what creature was attacking his dog – all he knew was that he had to fight it off.

The 31-year-old was meeting a friend for coffee at a Tim Horton’s in Red Deer, Alberta when he let his two dogs Sasha and Mongo go for a short run around the parking lot.

Soon after he turned his pups loose, however, he heard a heart-stopping yelp of pain coming from Sasha.

Only when the predator backed off did he discover that it was a cougar.

A vicious fist fight evolved between the wildcat, the pups, and Will. Sasha accidentally bit Will’s hand out of panic while he simultaneously fended the cougar off with his opposite fist. Though Mongo was attempting to join the fray, the hero stood between the two animals for fear of more injuries.

“I could see the cougar going for him, so I got between him and the cougar and started swinging and screaming at it, and called for my brother and friend to come give a hand,” Gibb told CBC. “And then I reached down for the closest, biggest stick that I could find and I ran back into the trees to go fight the cougar.”

That’s what we call some pawesome bravery.

