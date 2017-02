Inspiring Video Shows What Happens When We Stop Stereotyping Each Other

Inspiring Video Shows What Happens When We Stop Stereotyping Each Other Photo of the Day by Good News Network

This heart-wrenching short film is showing people around the world that we have more in common than we think.

RELATED: Muslim-Owned Restaurant Offers Free Christmas Meal For Homeless and Elderly

Then, an announcer asks the people to step forward if they relate to a certain statement.

The results are magical.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Video With Your Friends