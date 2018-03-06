 Community Archives - Good News Network
When Homeless Man Passes Away, Neighbors Step Up to Care For His Beloved Cat Colony

Inspiring

5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving

Good Life

Canadian Man Offers to Share His “Stolen Land” With First Nations Family

Inspiring

Before They Went on Strike, Teachers Packed Lunches to Make Sure Kids Wouldn’t Miss a Meal

USA

When Senior Couple Receives Citation Over Trash-filled Yard, Teens Step in to Help

Kids

County Deputies Greet Returning Students With Handshakes, Hugs, and High Fives to Show Support

Inspiring

‘Butt Lady Of Auburn’ Picks Up 1 Million Cigarette Butts

Environment

Woman Needed to Thank Two Strangers Who Talked on a Train – Her Note is Shared by Thousands

Inspiring

Simon (Sinek) Says: If You Want to Be a Good Leader, Make People Feel Safe

Good Business

Instead of Arguing Online, Political Foes Are Coming Together Over Food to ‘Make America Dinner Again’

USA

An Italian Village is Selling Homes For $1.25 to Populate the Town For the Future

World

Best Friends’ Brains Light Up the Same Way: Is That Why We Finish Each Other’s Sentences?

Science

Watch Bus Driver’s “Ecstatic” Reaction to Students Surprising Him With Super Bowl Tickets

Sports

When Man Offers Possessions in Exchange For Ending His Life, Hundreds Rally Around Him

Inspiring

Britain Appoints First-Ever ‘Minister of Loneliness’ to Tackle Social Isolation

World

City Council Worker Advocates For Teens Who Carjacked Her – and Now They’re Inspiring Others Too

Inspiring

Watch Dozens of Pedestrians Pull Elk Herd From Frozen Waters

Heroes

Neighbor Reads Girl’s Heart-Wrenching Letter to Santa About Broken Roof and Rallies Help

Kids

When Man’s Christmas Light-Covered Car is Fined $232, Community Pays it Instead

Inspiring

How Chickens and Goats Caused Likelihood of Child Marriage to Plummet by 90%

World
