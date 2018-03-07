 Top Videos Archives - Good News Network
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy

Animals

Researchers Drop Ice Chunk Down Glacial Hole and it Makes the Most Satisfying Sound Ever

Science

Watch Coaches Reunite Basketball Player With Mom He Hasn’t Seen in 5 Years

Inspiring

Watch Dramatic Moment When Woman Decides to March into Frozen Lake to Rescue Stranger’s Dog

Heroes

After Enduring Emotional Week, Walmart Employee Stuns Store With “Star-Spangled Banner”

Inspiring

Watch Giggling Residents of Rome Delight in Rare Snowfall With a Snowball Fight

World

Have You Ever Seen a Shaolin Monk Pierce a Pane of Glass With a Needle?

Arts & Leisure

Hungry Sea Lion Hilariously Demands Fish While Hitching a Ride on the Back of a Boat

Laughs

Einstein the Parrot Celebrates Her 30th Birthday By Doing a Lot of Startlingly Good Impressions

Animals

3,000 Jews and Muslims Sign Up to Learn a Song Together–the Result is Perfect Harmony

Religion

Watch Exonerated Man Reunite With Puppy He Had Raised in Prison

Animals

Watch the World’s First Footage of a Baby Dumbo Octopus

Animals

Grandfather Can’t Stop Laughing When He Finally Discovers the Hiding Place of His Missing Phone

Laughs

A Sneaky Corgi Taught Itself to Ride a Woman’s Pony – and the Video Has Gone Viral

Animals

African Children Hear a Fiddle for the First Time and Their Reaction is Priceless

Kids

Baby Rhino’s Reaction to Being Around Snow For The First Time is the Daily Pick-me-up You Need

Animals

Watch This Friendly Encounter Between a Polar Bear and Sled Dog

Animals

When Man Discovers Sea Lion Loves to Fetch, He Plays With the Critter For Two Hours

Animals

Take a Free Tour of Snowy Norwegian Mountains, Viewed LIVE From the Front of a Train

Arts & Leisure

Couple Can’t Contain Their Laughter When Wife Accidentally Sends Beauty Product Flying

Laughs
