Muslim Businessman Erects Tallest Christmas Tree in Solidarity With Iraqi Christians

by Good News Network

A Muslim businessman has erected the tallest Christmas tree in Baghdad as a way of honoring Iraqi Christians during the holiday season.

The $24,000 Christmas tree, measuring in at 85-feet-tall and 35 feet in diameter, was placed at the center of the capital’s amusement park.

“This tree represents love and peace,” teacher Saba Ismael told the Associated Press, as her students took photos with the tree. “I wish all Iraqi Christians could return to Iraq and live normal and peaceful lives.”

