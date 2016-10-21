Party On, Garth! Woman and Her Dog Have Best Halloween Costume

Party On, Garth! Woman and Her Dog Have Best Halloween Costume

by -
0

waynes-world-halloween-kate-banaszak

This hilariously adorable Halloween costume is better than any gun rack gift you could receive for the holidays this year.

Kate Banaszak, a former Miss Delaware contestant from Middleton, Delaware, posted a most excellent photo of her and her Irish Wolfhound posing as Garth and Wayne from cult movie hit Wayne’s World.

MOREDad Builds Halloween Costumes Around Wheelchairs as a Nonprofit

This is not Banaszak’s first time going all out for trick-or-treating, but it’s definitely rock and roll.

The resemblance is also uncanny – we might just start calling him Garth Albark.

Party On! Click To Share With Your FriendsPhoto by Kate Banaszak

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS