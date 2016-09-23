This Blind Pooch is Attached at the Leash With His Seeing-Eye Dog...

This Blind Pooch is Attached at the Leash With His Seeing-Eye Dog Friend (LOOK) Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

You’ve heard of seeing-eye dogs for humans, but what about for another pup?

Hoshi the American Eskimo dog had to have his eyes removed when he was 11-years-old because of glaucoma.

Zen, a recent Pomeranian rescue, rose to the occasion of guiding his blind friend by using a short leash running between them to safely lead him along.

The two have become inseparable – they walk together, hike together, sleep together – even canoe together.

You can follow their adventures through the Washington wilderness by checking out their Instagram page The Fluffy Duo.

