This Blind Pooch is Attached at the Leash With His Seeing-Eye Dog...

This Blind Pooch is Attached at the Leash With His Seeing-Eye Dog Friend (LOOK)

by -
0

hoshi-and-zen-the-fluffy-duo

You’ve heard of seeing-eye dogs for humans, but what about for another pup?

Hoshi the American Eskimo dog had to have his eyes removed when he was 11-years-old because of glaucoma.

Zen, a recent Pomeranian rescue, rose to the occasion of guiding his blind friend by using a short leash running between them to safely lead him along.

hoshi-and-zen-leaves-instagram

The two have become inseparable – they walk together, hike together, sleep together – even canoe together.

 

hoshi-and-zen-waterfall-instagram

 

You can follow their adventures through the Washington wilderness by checking out their Instagram page The Fluffy Duo.

 

hoshi-and-zen-sleeping-instagram

(WATCH the video below)

 

Click To Share The Puppy Love With Your FriendsPhotos by The Fluffy Duo

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS