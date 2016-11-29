Town Allows Residents to Donate Food and Toys Instead of Paying Parking Tickets

Town Allows Residents to Donate Food and Toys Instead of Paying Parking...

Nobody likes arriving at their car only to find a parking ticket tucked under the wipers – but this Canadian town is offering residents a chance to give back with their parking fines instead.

Starting tomorrow on November 30th, the donation option will extend until December 9th, offering a 3-week time period for citizens to opt out of the ticket.

“We really saw our residents get into the spirit with this last year and we are excited to hold our second ‘Scrooge the Ticket’ campaign,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. “No one likes to get a parking ticket, but this is a thoughtful way to have our residents give generously to a great cause leading into the holiday season.”

Any Innisfil drivers who are too scroogey to donate, just remember – Santa’s watching.

