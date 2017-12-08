 Ontario Archives - Good News Network
Tim Hortons coffee sign by Iguanasan-CC-Flickr

Coffee and a Muffin at Restaurant Drive-thru Saves a Stranger’s Life

Inspiring

Chili Just Became the First-Ever Dog Certified to Save Our Crops From Pests

Animals

Man Built $550 Staircase for Park After City Estimated $65,000

World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Kayaks Over to a Family to Discuss Climate Change

Celebrities

Homeless Man Donates $10K to Shelter “to Make Sure His Friends Are Safe”

Inspiring

This Small Town in Canada Spent 10 Years and $2.7 Million to Save Turtles

Environment

Cat Hailed as Hero After Saving Trapped Neighbor

Animals

Town Allows Residents to Donate Food and Toys Instead of Paying Parking Tickets

World

Subway Passengers Come Together to Prepare Anxious Man For Job Interview

Inspiring

Syrian Refugee Saves Ontario Wedding With Master Sewing Skills

Inspiring

Dad Can Only Donate Life-Saving Liver to One Twin, So 19-yo Stranger Steps In

Inspiring

These “Bad” Habits May Have Surprising Health Benefits for Kids

Health

Toronto Project Demonstrates Healing Power of Arts

Health

Ontario Commits $100 Million to Curb Violence Against Indigenous Women

World

These Grinning Refugee Kids Are Sledding For The First Time (WATCH)

Laughs

Kids Stuff 500 Backpacks with School Supplies for Syrian Refugees

Kids

Lost Parrot Finds Help Getting Home by Flying in a Truck Window

Animals

Toronto Couple Gives Up Big Wedding to Help Syrian Refugees

Inspiring

Breakthrough Can Deliver Medicine to the Brain for the First Time

Health

Mom Posts Letter to Skateboarder Who Showed Big Heart Despite Pals

Inspiring
