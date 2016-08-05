CLOSE

Top Videos

0
Even though you may not see anything on the canvas at first, watch what develops in this quick-paced masterpiece that has scored 19 million hits on Youtube.

0
After jumping out of a plane from 25,000 feet with no parachute or wing suit, a world-class skydiver hit his mark by landing safely...

0
You have never seen such a close look at a more bewildered bird

0
A man who works at the Department of Transport in Queensland, Australia, was surveying flooded streets and came upon a sight he just had to share.

0
Somehow a small wild fox got stuck in a soccer net in a Pennsylvania park. Luckily these firefighters understood ‘what the fox says.’

0
A dying man’s wish to see his children reunited, years after a war separated them from their parents, came true—and just in time for...

Follow Us

© Copyright 1997 - 2016 Good News Network LLC