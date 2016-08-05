CLOSE
Top Videos
Speed Painter Wows Audience with Unexpected Masterpiece (WATCH)
Aug 5, 2016
0
Even though you may not see anything on the canvas at first, watch what develops in this quick-paced masterpiece that has scored 19 million hits on Youtube.
Without a Parachute, Sky Diver Plummets 25,000-feet Into a Net (WATCH)
Jul 31, 2016
0
After jumping out of a plane from 25,000 feet with no parachute or wing suit, a world-class skydiver hit his mark by landing safely...
Tower Camera Captures Up Close Footage of Curious Hawk (WATCH)
Jul 30, 2016
0
You have never seen such a close look at a more bewildered bird
WATCH Kangaroo That Never Learned to Swim, Hop Through Floodwaters
Jul 20, 2016
0
A man who works at the Department of Transport in Queensland, Australia, was surveying flooded streets and came upon a sight he just had to share.
Watch Volunteer Firefighters Rescue a Wild Fox Stuck In Soccer Net
Jul 16, 2016
0
Somehow a small wild fox got stuck in a soccer net in a Pennsylvania park. Luckily these firefighters understood ‘what the fox says.’
Dying Father Gets Last Wish to See His Kids After They Fled Sudan 10 Years Ago–Watch
Jun 29, 2016
0
A dying man’s wish to see his children reunited, years after a war separated them from their parents, came true—and just in time for...
