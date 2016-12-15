USA Installs Record Amount of Solar Power With 192% Growth News

USA by McKinley Corbley

According to a newly-released study, the USA solar market has surged past all previous records set by installing 4,143 megawatts of solar power in it’s third quarter – 191% more than the fourth quarter of 2015.

MORE: Costa Rica Has Been Powered Only By Renewable Energy For 122 Days

The report released by the Greentech Media Research Team projects that 2016’s last quarter will show even more continuous growth, leading to 88% more growth than 2015.

“Coming off our largest quarter ever and with an extremely impressive pipeline ahead, it’s safe to say the state of the solar industry here in America is strong,” said Tom Kimbis, SEIA’s interim president. “The solar market now enjoys an economically winning hand that pays off both financially and environmentally, and American taxpayers have noticed. With a 90 percent favorability rating and 209,000+ jobs, the U.S. solar industry has proven that when you combine smart policies with smart 21st century technology, consumers and businesses both benefit.”

Click To Share The Powerful News With Your Friends – Photo by Greentech Media Republish

Reprint