The Lesson: It can be hard to imagine the world’s biggest businesses when they were just beginning as modest startups – but there are a handful of lessons and rules that you can follow to experience the exact same success. If you’re about to embark on a new business venture or startup initiative, these titans of business –including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman– have some tips for you.

Notable Excerpt: “Commandment number five: release your products early enough that they might still embarrass you. Imperfect is perfect, in this case. The fifth commandment is actually one of Reid’s more famous recommendations. He believes that if you’re not embarrassed by your first product release, you’ve released too late.”

The Guest: Reid Hoffman has had his hands in every big business you can think of; in addition to being the co-founder of LindedIn, Hoffman has been an early investor in Netflix, Facebook, AirBnb, Zynga, and a dozen other companies that experienced a major boom in early success. Now, he shares his wisdom, experience, and advice with the world via his Masters of Scale podcast.

The Host: Over the course of his career, Ferriss has become a one-time national Chinese kickboxing champion, a lecturer at Princeton University, a professional breakdancer on MTV, a horseback archer, and a multimillionaire author, motivational speaker, and investor. If that isn’t impressive enough, his critically-acclaimed podcast, the Tim Ferriss Show, was also voted #1 in its category on iTunes.

(LISTEN to the inspiring talk below or read the transcript here)