Attending the WorldZ Summit in L.A… Let’s Reinvent the World!

I wanted to let you know that I, and my GNN partners, are attending the amazing WorldZ marketing summit July 31-Aug 1 in Hollywood, California.

The 2-day gathering of top global brands, startups, and thought-leaders will “unite superstars with rising stars” offering access to venture capitalists, brands, and influencers.

What’s the goal? To reinvent the world, of course! . . . (Get more info at their website)

If you’ll be at the conference, message us so we can meet up!

–Geri Weis-Corbley, Founder, Editor-in-Chief