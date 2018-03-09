California Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Inspiring
Donations Pour in for Sick Boy After Dad Jokingly Responds to Accidental Text
World
Humans of New York Makes History Raising $1Mil in 4 Days to Build Housing For Rohingya Refugees
Animals
Comfy Armchairs Pouring in For Animal Shelter So Every Pet Can Have a Spot
World
On Women’s Day, Government Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Pads
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
California
Tag: California
Mark Hamill Gets Chewbacca Hug From Harrison Ford, and a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Mar 9, 2018
Celebrities
Nicole Kidman Surprises Bus Full of Tourists on Her Way to the Oscars
Mar 5, 2018
Celebrities
Woman Prevents Girl’s Kidnapping by Pretending to be Her Mother
Feb 27, 2018
Heroes
Beauty Therapy Course Gives Prison Inmates Skills to Make Up a Beautiful Life
Feb 19, 2018
Inspiring
Cop Writes Amusing “Police Report” of Furry Carjacker Found on His Windshield
Feb 17, 2018
Laughs
‘Butt Lady Of Auburn’ Picks Up 1 Million Cigarette Butts
Feb 16, 2018
Environment
Hear the World’s Greatest Voices Read the World’s Greatest Letters
Feb 16, 2018
Celebrities
Neighbors Reunite Couple With Engagement Ring Accidentally Flushed Down the Toilet
Feb 13, 2018
Inspiring
New Los Angeles ‘Parking Meters’ Are Collecting Change For the Homeless
Feb 11, 2018
USA
An Amazing Story of Synchronicity as Heirloom Ring is Found by Strangers in Time for Marriage Proposal
Jan 28, 2018
Inspiring
The Last Straw: California is the Latest to Take Action on Single-Use Plastic Straws
Jan 24, 2018
Environment
California is Allowing One Million Residents Convicted of Weed Charges to Wipe Slate Clean
Jan 17, 2018
USA
No More Library Fines For Young Readers in LA County
Jan 15, 2018
USA
An 8-Year-old Asked, What if the Whole World Made a Painting Together? And it Sort of Happened.
Jan 12, 2018
Arts & Leisure
Stray Dog Goes From Living on the Streets to Breaking Record for Airport Security
Jan 8, 2018
Animals
Hotel Concierge Sends Puppy Via Room Service, if You Want to Snuggle
Jan 1, 2018
Animals
Instead of Issuing Citation, Officer Gives a Hand-up to Homeless Panhandler
Dec 28, 2017
Inspiring
Tech Billionaires Make Largest Donation Ever to Preserve 24,000 Acres of California Coastline
Dec 27, 2017
USA
Rob Lowe Opens Home – and Kitchen – to Dozens of California Firefighters
Dec 19, 2017
Celebrities
The ‘Airbnb of Parking Spots’ Wants to Pay Your Parking Tickets This Month
Dec 10, 2017
Business
1
2
3
...
16
Page 1 of 16
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
