Best Canine Costumes From 2017 Halloween Dog Parade
If you’re in need of some ghoulish inspiration for a Halloween costume, we have just the ticket.
New York City played host to its 27th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade this weekend – and the costumes were pawsitively adorable.
CNN has called the East Village event “the largest dog costume parade in the world”.
Over 25,000 humans and 500 puppers gathered together at the park all dressed to the nines in their spooky getups.
Since canine contestants in the costume contest had the chance to win tickets to see “Hamilton” on Broadway, the competition was stiff.
The pooches did not disappoint, however – costumes ranged from such barkin’ good classics as Oscar the Grouch to Kellyanne Conway from Fox News.
But the grand prize winner went to a pup who was strutting his stuff in a New York City double decker site-seeing bus.
Well done, doggos! You all looked boooooo-tiful.
(WATCH the video below)