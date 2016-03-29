A-List Celebrities Travel To Support Heroes of Sumatran Elephants (LOOK) Culture

If you think Hollywood actors cannot be counted on to care about anyone who walks outside the red carpet, take a look at these three actors taking a stand for rainforest conservation.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Adrian Brody, and Fisher Stevens made a trek to the lowland rainforests of Indonesia’s Leuser Ecosystem in Sumatra this week to protest the construction of palm oil factories.

These are some of the last intact jungle ecosystems in Asia that are capable of supporting Sumatran elephants and their herds.

The three Hollywood heroes visited the Gunung Leuser National Park in support of the campaign by Forest Nature and Environment Aceh to eliminate the expansion of palm oil plantations.

Adrian Brody extolled the importance of this eco-system by taking a video with local children.

“Yayyy!!! Let’s not forget the sweet kids in Sumatra who deserve clean air instead of their lowland rainforests being slashed and burned to make more palm oil,” said Brody in the Facebook post.

If you’d like to sign the petition to protect the Leuser Ecosystem, click here. Republish

