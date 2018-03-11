If you’re mourning the end of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, you might like these games of skill involving a long-haired Dachshund.
Takao showed off his thinking abilities earlier this week when he successfully maneuvered a maze of plastic water bottles that was erected by his owner.
In the videos posted to his Instagram page, the elegant pup can be seen carefully meandering through the maze.
Despite knocking over one of the bottles in a moment of doubt attempting to turn around halfway through the obstacle course, Takao displays his persistence.
In the second maze, he completes the course with a perfect score – although his Papillon sister Chloe is not quite so elegant.
For the grand finale, he confidently dashes over a “ski jump”.
Well done, Takao!
