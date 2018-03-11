A post shared by たかおう (@takaou5868) on Feb 23, 2018 at 11:52pm PST

If you’re mourning the end of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, you might like these games of skill involving a long-haired Dachshund.

Takao showed off his thinking abilities earlier this week when he successfully maneuvered a maze of plastic water bottles that was erected by his owner.

A post shared by たかおう (@takaou5868) on Feb 23, 2018 at 8:39am PST

In the videos posted to his Instagram page, the elegant pup can be seen carefully meandering through the maze.

Despite knocking over one of the bottles in a moment of doubt attempting to turn around halfway through the obstacle course, Takao displays his persistence.

WATCH: A Sneaky Corgi Taught Itself to Ride a Woman’s Pony – and the Video Has Gone Viral

In the second maze, he completes the course with a perfect score – although his Papillon sister Chloe is not quite so elegant.

For the grand finale, he confidently dashes over a “ski jump”.

Well done, Takao!

A post shared by たかおう (@takaou5868) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:19pm PST

Click To Share The Pawesome Videos With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint