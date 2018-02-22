A corgi and his trusty pony pal may become the next biggest circus act in America.

22-year-old Callie Schenker, who lives near Halfway in Bolivar, arrived home earlier this month to find her neighbor’s corgi riding her one-eyed pony Cricket.

Unable to contain her laughter, Schenker whipped out her phone and recorded a 15-second clip of the dynamic duo in action.

Since it was published to social media, the video has gone viral.

Schenker wrote on Facebook: “I can’t make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one eyed wonder pony are best friends. I’m stealing the dog, new circus act!”

(WATCH the video below)

