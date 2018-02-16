Quote of the Day: “A great revolution in just one single individual will help achieve a change in the destiny of a society.” – Daisaku Ikeda

Story Behind the Photo: A young 26-year-old Somali woman created her Instagram account to reassure her grandmother that she was safe 12,000 kilometers away in her long-suffering homeland of Somalia. The photos of Ugaaso Abukar Boocow, depicting a positive and happy place, became a sensation.

With a new inspirational quote every day, atop the perfect photo—collected and archived on our Quotes page—why not bookmark GNN.org for a daily uplift?