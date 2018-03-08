 Quote of the Day Archives - Good News Network
Quote of the Day

    “This day is a beautiful room that’s never been seen before.” – Courage to Change

    “Finish every day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities crept in. Forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

    “The ultimate lesson all of us have to learn is unconditional love, which includes not only others but ourselves as well.” – Elizabeth Kubler-Ross

    “Patience is not an absence of action; rather, it is timing; it waits on the right time to act… in the right way.” – Fulton J. Sheen

    “Sorrow looks back; Fear looks forward; Faith looks up.” – Irish proverb

    “Edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It’s your masterpiece after all.” – Nathan W. Morris

    “Discovery consists of seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what nobody has thought.” – Albert von Szent-Gyorgyi

    “Every great advance in science has issued from a new audacity of imagination.” – John Dewey

    “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” – Dr. Robert Schuller

    “Many men go fishing all their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.” – Henry David Thoreau

    “Where is this fountain that throws out these flowers in such ceaseless ecstasy?” – Rabindranath Tagore

    “A really great man is known by three signs: generosity in the design, humanity in the execution, moderation in success.” – Otto von Bismarck

    “You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing which you think you cannot do.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

    “Winning does not mean finding solutions immediately, but believing that the solution is possible.” – Patrizio Paoletti

    “Each person invented himself, for whatever reason through whatever circumstance… We are each a figment of our own imagination and some people have a greater ability to imagine than others.” – David Geffen

    “In the hour of adversity be not without hope for crystal rain falls from black clouds.” –Persian poem

    “Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” –Mother Teresa

    “It is the chiefest point of happiness that a man is willing to be what he is.” – Desiderius Erasmus

    “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu

    “A great revolution in just one single individual will help achieve a change in the destiny of a society.” – Daisaku Ikeda

