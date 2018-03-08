Quote of the Day Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
“Truth is the daughter of time, and I feel no shame in being her midwife.” – Johannes Kepler (who conceived his Third Law of planetary motion 400 years ago today)
Mar 8, 2018
“This day is a beautiful room that’s never been seen before.” – Courage to Change
Mar 7, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Finish every day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities crept in. Forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Mar 6, 2018
Quote of the Day
“The ultimate lesson all of us have to learn is unconditional love, which includes not only others but ourselves as well.” – Elizabeth Kubler-Ross
Mar 5, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Patience is not an absence of action; rather, it is timing; it waits on the right time to act… in the right way.” – Fulton J. Sheen
Mar 4, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Sorrow looks back; Fear looks forward; Faith looks up.” – Irish proverb
Mar 3, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It’s your masterpiece after all.” – Nathan W. Morris
Mar 2, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Discovery consists of seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what nobody has thought.” – Albert von Szent-Gyorgyi
Mar 1, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Every great advance in science has issued from a new audacity of imagination.” – John Dewey
Feb 28, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Tough times never last, but tough people do.” – Dr. Robert Schuller
Feb 27, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Many men go fishing all their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.” – Henry David Thoreau
Feb 26, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Where is this fountain that throws out these flowers in such ceaseless ecstasy?” – Rabindranath Tagore
Feb 25, 2018
Quote of the Day
“A really great man is known by three signs: generosity in the design, humanity in the execution, moderation in success.” – Otto von Bismarck
Feb 24, 2018
Quote of the Day
“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing which you think you cannot do.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
Feb 23, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Winning does not mean finding solutions immediately, but believing that the solution is possible.” – Patrizio Paoletti
Feb 22, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Each person invented himself, for whatever reason through whatever circumstance… We are each a figment of our own imagination and some people have a greater ability to imagine than others.” – David Geffen
Feb 21, 2018
Quote of the Day
“In the hour of adversity be not without hope for crystal rain falls from black clouds.” –Persian poem
Feb 20, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” –Mother Teresa
Feb 19, 2018
Quote of the Day
“It is the chiefest point of happiness that a man is willing to be what he is.” – Desiderius Erasmus
Feb 18, 2018
Quote of the Day
“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu
Feb 17, 2018
Quote of the Day
“A great revolution in just one single individual will help achieve a change in the destiny of a society.” – Daisaku Ikeda
Feb 16, 2018
Quote of the Day
1
2
3
4
Page 1 of 4
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
