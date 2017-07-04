Good News in History, July 4

Happy Birthday to the United States of America. On this day 241 years ago, the leaders of the Continental Congress of the 13 American colonies voted to adopt the Declaration of Independence, breaking with the King of England to start their own country. (1776)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Henry David Thoreau , the American writer, embarked on a two-year experiment in simple living at Walden Pond near Concord, Massachusetts (1845)

Leaves of Grass is first published in NY, Walt Whitman's seminal book of poems (1855)

The Tuskegee Institute, esteemed historically black university, opened in Alabama as a one-room school (1881)

Lou Gehrig, afflicted with a fatal disease, stepped to a microphone at New York's Yankee Stadium and announced his retirement from baseball, telling the crowd that he considered himself "The luckiest man on the face of the earth" (1939)

The Philippines is granted independence by US after 381 years of colonialism (1946)

The Freedom of Information Act was signed into law by US President Lyndon B. Johnson (1966)

Direct flights across the strait between mainland China and Taiwan commenced (2008)

The Statue of Liberty's crown reopened to the public 8 years after the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks (2009)

Notable Birthdays: Malia Obama (19)