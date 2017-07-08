Good News in History, July 8
Happy 66th Birthday to actress and director Anjelica Huston. The third generation of her family to win an Academy Award, she earned it for her supporting role in Prizzi’s Honor, which was directed by her father, John Huston. He previously won the award along with her actor grandfather, Walter Huston. She also received Oscar nominations for Enemies, a Love Story and The Grifters. WATCH a clip of her Oscar performance… (1951)
Huston also received British Academy Award nominations for her work in the Woody Allen films Crimes and Misdemeanors and Manhattan Murder Mystery. Among her other roles, she starred as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family, receiving a Golden Globe nod, and frequently collaborated with director Wes Anderson (The Royal Tenenbaums and others). She is also the author of two memoirs; A Story Lately Told and Watch Me. See a scene from Prizzi’s Honor below…
MORE Good News on this Day:
- The Liberty Bell was rung to summon citizens of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to hear the new Declaration of Independence written by the Continental Congress (1776)
- The Wall Street Journal was first sold on four pages costing two cents, printed by Mr. Dow and Mr. Jones (1889)
- Florenz Ziegfeld staged his first “Follies” on the roof of a New York City theater (1907)
- The United States Air Force accepted its first female recruits into a program called WAF, Women in the Air Force (1948)
- The first Gold Record album was presented by the Recording Industry Association of America to the soundtrack LP, ‘Oklahoma’, after the album had reached one million dollars in sales (1958)
- U.S. troops began withdrawing from Vietnam as 800 men from the 9th Infantry Division were sent home (1969)
- NATO invited the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland to join the alliance in 1999 (1997)
- The fourth installment of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series (Goblet of Fire) was released, breaking all publishing records with an initial print-run of 5.3 million copies (2000)
- Washington became the second U.S. state to begin selling legalized recreational marijuana (2014)