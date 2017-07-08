Good News in History, July 8

Happy 66th Birthday to actress and director Anjelica Huston. The third generation of her family to win an Academy Award, she earned it for her supporting role in Prizzi’s Honor, which was directed by her father, John Huston. He previously won the award along with her actor grandfather, Walter Huston. She also received Oscar nominations for Enemies, a Love Story and The Grifters. WATCH a clip of her Oscar performance… (1951)

Huston also received British Academy Award nominations for her work in the Woody Allen films Crimes and Misdemeanors and Manhattan Murder Mystery. Among her other roles, she starred as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family, receiving a Golden Globe nod, and frequently collaborated with director Wes Anderson (The Royal Tenenbaums and others). She is also the author of two memoirs; A Story Lately Told and Watch Me. See a scene from Prizzi’s Honor below…

