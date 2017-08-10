Happy 70th Birthday to Ian Anderson, the Scottish-born musician, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work as the lead vocalist, flautist and acoustic guitarist of the British rock band Jethro Tull. WATCH Anderson talk about the string quartet he chose to play, and write an classical arrangements Tull hits… (1947)

2016 marked 45 years since the release of Tull’s landmark album Aqualung—and a new tour for Ian Anderson, under the name “Jethro Tull – The Rock Opera.” (2004 Photo by Brian Marks–CC)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Islam’s prophet Muhammed began receiving the Qur’an on the first Laylat al-Qadr (610)

Ferdinand Magellan's five ships set sail from Seville to circumnavigate the globe (1519)

The Louvre Museum was officially opened in Paris, France (1793)

Candid Camera made its US television debut after being on radio for a year as Candid Microphone (1948)

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Saint Lawrence Seaway was held in t Massena, New York (1954)

The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 was signed, which providing $20,000 payments to Japanese Americans who were either interned in or relocated by the United States during World War II (1988)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female Supreme Court justice (1993)

The robotic probe Magellan successfully inserted itself into Venus's orbit, launched from a NASA Space Shuttle one year earlier to map the surface of Venus and collect data — the first spacecraft to test aerobraking as a method for circularizing an orbit (1988)

American swimmer Michael Phelps won the first of a record eight gold medals at the Beijing Olympics by smashing his own world record in the 400-meter individual medley (2008)

On this date in 1846, the Smithsonian Institution was first chartered, after the British scientist, James Smithson, bequeathed $500,000 even though he had never visited the United States. With the aim of advancing science and mankind’s knowledge, the federal government administers and funds the 19 museums–and the National Zoo–in D.C. displaying a vast collection of 1.43 million items with free admission for all.