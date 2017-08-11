Good News in History, August 11

Happy Birthday to Joe Rogan, the stand-up comedian, television and podcasting host who turns 50 years old today. A retired martial artist and fan of comedy since his youth in New Jersey, his podcast –The Joe Rogan Experience– has become one of the most popular shows on iTunes, with 16 million downloads a month. Rogan released his first comedy special in 2000 and has hosted several television shows, including Fear Factor… (1967)

The podcast, set to release its 1000th episode this month, features an array of guests who discuss current events, politics, philosophy, comedy, health and wellness, and other topics. In January 2015, the improvisational shows, which lasts 2-3 hours each, enjoyed audiences of over 11 million people. By October that year, the podcast was downloaded 16 million times each month—an amazing number for a digital-only show.

MORE Good News on this Day:

The Eiger in the Bernese Alps was ascended for the first time by Charles Barrington accompanied by Christian Almer and Peter Bohren, who climbed the West face (1858)

Happy 52nd Birthday to Viola Davis, the Tony-award winning actress who rose out of abject poverty in South Carolina. Her magnificent performance in “The Help,” playing a maid in the 1960s, earned her an Academy Award nomination. (1965) –Photo from 2010: Ella Morano, CC

And, on this day 107 years ago, Leo Fender, inventor of the Telecaster electric guitar, the first mass-produced electric guitar, was born. His Fender Stratocaster (1954) became one of the world’s most iconic electric guitars and the Precision Bass (1951) set the standard for electric bass guitars. (1909–1991)