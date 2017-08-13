Good News in History, August 13

On this day 75 years ago, Walt Disney released its fifth animated feature, Bambi, which went on to become a film classic. Based on the book Bambi, A Life in the Woods, the coming-of-age story features a growing fawn, his future mate, Faline, his playful pal Thumper the bunny, a lovable skunk named Flower, and a wise friend Owl. The movie received three Oscar nominations for sound and music. WATCH the scene where Bambi realizes his mother has died… (1942)

MORE Good News on this Day:

The first true stainless steel was produced by Harry Brearley in Sheffield, England when he added chromium to a steel alloy, resulting in a metal that will rarely corrode, rust or stain (1913)

The Central African Republic declared independence from France (1960)

The Beatles' first film 'A Hard Day's Night' opened in theaters across America, earning rave reviews and box office success (1964)

Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham played together for the first time (1968)

Lou Brock became only 14th player in major league baseball history to reach the milestone of 3,000 career hits (1979)

The 2-day Moscow Music Peace Festival in Lenin Stadium, featuring Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Bon Jovi, and The Scorpions, went down in history as the first concert in the Soviet Union where a requirement to stay seated was discarded, and the audience was allowed to stand up and dance (1989)

Libya agreed to set up a $2.7 billion fund for families of 270 victims of the 1988 Pan Am bombing (2003)

Swimmer Michael Phelps, with his win in the men's 200m butterfly, set the Olympic record for most gold medals earned by an individual athlete (2008)

And on this day in 1860, Annie Oakley, who became the first American woman “superstar,” was born in a cabin in rural Ohio. To support her five siblings and widowed mother, Phoebe Annie Mosey took up hunting and trapping at age eight. She sold the game until, at age 15, her skill eventually had paid off the mortgage on her mother’s farm. Annie competed against a traveling show marksman, Frank Butler, who bet $100 that he could beat any local fancy shooter. He was shocked when a five-foot-tall girl beat him, and the two married a year later. In 1885, the couple joined Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, where she earned more than any other performer on tour, except “Buffalo Bill” Cody himself. Her feats of marksmanship were so incredible she even performed for Queen Victoria. At 30 paces she could split a playing card held edge-on, she hit dimes tossed into the air, and cigarettes from her husband’s lips. Throughout her career, it is believed that Oakley taught upwards of 15,000 women how to use a gun–both for protection and as a form of physical and mental exercise. (Purchase books about Oakley.)