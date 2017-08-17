Good News in History, August 17

110 years ago today, Pike Place Market, Seattle’s iconic tourist destination and one of the longest running farmers markets in the U.S., opened. With more than 10 million visitors exploring the 9-acre registered historic district annually, it is home to 500+ small independent businesses, including farmers, craftspeople, butchers, fish markets, shops, bakeries, restaurants, and specialty food stores. (1907)

Additionally, there are more than 300 low-income housing units in the bustling year-round market, many of which are above popular storefronts. The City chartered the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority, a nonprofit public corporation, to preserve, rehabilitate and protect buildings within the Market, increase the opportunities for farm and food retailing, support small and marginal businesses, and provide services for low-income individuals.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Fantasmagorie , the first animated cartoon, created by Émile Cohl, is shown in Paris (1908)

On this day in 1987, thousands of people worldwide observed celebrations of the Harmonic Convergence. The dates (16th through 17th), construed from Mayan writings, was said to herald the start of a new, purer age of humankind, as Mercury, Venus, and Mars aligned near the sun.

And on this day in 1786, the American folk hero Davy Crockett was born. An outstanding frontiersman, soldier in the Texas Revolution, and Tennessee congressman, he was known as the “King of the Wild Frontier”. WATCH a documentary.