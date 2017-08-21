Good News in History, August 21

Happy 31st birthday to the world’s fastest man. Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt earned his ninth Olympic gold medal in Rio Friday, pulling away from the pack in the men’s 4x100m relay and securing his historic ‘triple triple’ bid winning the 100m, 200m, and men’s relay in three straight Olympics. WATCH him win handily in Rio… (1986)



MORE Good News on this Day:

, the American pianist, composer, and bandleader, was born (1904) Leaders from China, Russia, the UK and U.S. gathered at the Dumbarton Oaks mansion in Washington DC, to formulate and negotiate the United Nations–also called the Washington Conversations on International Peace and Security, it shaped the future workings of the UN, including deciding which members would have security council veto powers (1944)

And, on this day in 1961, Patsy Cline recorded the classic song, ‘Crazy’. Although still on crutches after a head-on collision two months earlier and having difficulty reaching the high notes at first due to her broken ribs, Crazy, written by Willie Nelson, spent 21 weeks on the chart and became her signature tune. Cline died at age 30 in a plane crash.